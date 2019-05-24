British Jews thank May for being a 'true friend'

British Jews thank outgoing PM following her announcement that she is stepping down.

British Jews on Friday thanked Prime Minister Theresa May for being a “true friend” to their community following her announcement that she is stepping down, JTA reports.

May announced that she will step down as Conservative leader on June 7 after failing to convince lawmakers to support her Brexit deal.

Board of Deputies of British Jews President Marie van der Zyl wrote in a statement, “We sincerely thank Theresa May for being a true friend to the Jewish community during her time in office.”

The departure of May, who will become one of Britain’s shortest-serving post-WWII prime ministers, follows a fresh revolt to her latest Brexit plan this week among cabinet colleagues and lawmakers.

A member of the Conservative party is expected to succeed her.

Focusing on May’s record on issues close to the heart of British Jews specifically, van der Zyl wrote recalled that her “government has adopted the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism; marked the Balfour Centenary with pride; banned terror organization Hezbollah; increased security funding,” opposed “anti-Israel bias at the UN Human Rights Council,” among other policies,

British Jews, van der Zyl added, “will always appreciate her friendship and support.”

May is a strong supporter of Israel and the Jewish community and has repeatedly denounced anti-Semitism.

In 2017, May criticized the British Labour party for failing to expel former London Mayor Ken Livingstone from its ranks, despite his anti-Semitic remarks, accusing Labour of betraying the Jewish community.

She also criticized British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who has been involved in a series of controversies surrounding the anti-Semitism in his party and his past voicing of support for Hamas and Hezbollah.

