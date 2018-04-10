May blasts Corbyn over anti-Semitism

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday issued a scathing attack on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over the anti-Semitism in his party.

In her speech at the Conservative Party conference, May said that Corbyn was making British Jews feel unsafe in their own country and claimed the party has lost its moral backbone.

“The Jeremy Corbyn party rejects the common values that once bridged our political divide,” she charged.

"What has befallen Labour is a national tragedy. What has it come to when Jewish families today seriously discuss where they should go if Jeremy Corbyn becomes Prime Minister? When a leading Labour MP says his party is 'institutionally racist'? When the Leader of the Labour Party is happy to appear on Iranian state TV, but attacks our free media here in Britain?” continued May.

"That is what Jeremy Corbyn has done to the Labour party. It is our duty, in this Conservative party, to make sure he can never do it to our country," she declared.

The Labour Party has dealt with anti-Semitism in the party over the last several years. Dozens of Labour members have been suspended over their anti-Semitic statements, and the party has been criticized for its failure to deal with the phenomenon.

Corbyn has come under fire as well for calling Hamas and Hezbollah his “friends” and continues to be plagued by incidents of anti-Semitism and anti-Israel statements.

The Daily Mail recently published photos of the Labour leader at a cemetery in Tunisia holding a wreath near the graves of some of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) terrorists who were responsible for the massacre of the 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Days later, a picture emerged of Corbyn apparently making a salute linked to the Muslim Brotherhood organization.

Corbyn insists he is not an anti-Semite. In a recent interview with the BBC he described anti-Semitism “as a scourge in any society, I have opposed it all my life…I have spent my whole life opposing racism in any form and I will die fighting racism."