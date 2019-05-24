Theresa May to stand down in June

May plans to step down as Conservative leader, reports say.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will stand down as Conservative leader on 7 June, Sky News reported.

Speaking to her countrymen outside Downing Street, May said her decision was a result of her failure to convince Britain's Parliament to back Brexit.

"I have done everything I can to convince MPs to back that deal," she explained. "Sadly I have not been able to do so."

Emphasizing that her position has been "the honor of her life," she added, "Our politics may be under strain but there is so much that is good about this country. So much to be proud of. So much to be optimistic about."