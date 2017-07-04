May: Labour 'betrayed' Jewish community

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that the Labour party had “betrayed” Britain’s Jewish community by not expelling former London Mayor Ken Livingstone for his remarks about Hitler and Zionism.

On Tuesday, Labour suspended Livingstone for another year over the comments he made a year ago that Hitler supported Zionism.

He has repeatedly refused to apologize for the comments, even after being harangued as a "racist, Hitler-apologist" by an MP from his own party.

Labour's critics say that Livingstone's comments warranted an expulsion from the party rather than a suspension.

In a speech in Nottinghamshire on Thursday, May attacked “a Labour party which just this week revealed the depths to which it has now sunk, betraying the Jewish community in our country by letting Ken Livingstone off the hook.”

On Wednesday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced a new investigation into Livingstone's remark, saying that since being suspended , the former mayor had "continued to make offensive remarks which could open him to further disciplinary action".

These will now be considered by the party's ruling executive committee, he added.

Livingstone is one of dozens of Labour members who have been suspended and expelled from the Labour party over the past year, when the British media began scrutinizing the proliferation of anti-Semitic incidents within Labour.

Corbyn himself has come under fire from the local Jewish community, due to his calling Hamas and Hezbollah his "friends" and for outright refusing to condemn those two terrorist organizations despite being urged to do so by local Jewish groups.