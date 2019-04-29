Trump calls rabbi wounded in San Diego attack

US President places condolence call to Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, spiritual leader of Chabad of Poway, following shooting attack.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday placed a condolence call to Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, the spiritual leader of Chabad of Poway where one woman was killed and three others were wounded, including Rabbi Goldstein, in a shooting attack on Saturday.

“He spoke about his love of peace and Judaism and Israel,” said Rabbi Goldstein as he spoke to the press in front of his congregation, JTA reported.

The rabbi said he was “amazed” to hear from an American president, and the call lasted between 10 and 15 minutes.

“He was so comforting,” the rabbi added.

Chabad congregant Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, died in Saturday’s shooting.

The shooter, 19-year-old Josh Earnest, was charged on Sunday with one count of murder in the first degree and three counts of attempted murder in the first degree. Police believe Earnest acted alone.

Trump on Saturday related to the synagogue shooting and said that the incident "looks like a hate crime."

“My deepest sympathies go to the people that were affected, the families, their loved ones,” Trump told reporters. "Obviously looks right now, based on my last conversations, looks like a hate crime. Hard to believe. Hard to believe".

Vice President Mike Pence condemned the shooting attack and wrote on Twitter, “No one should be in fear in a house of worship. Anti-Semitism isn’t just wrong - it’s evil.”