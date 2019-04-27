One dead, three injured, in San Diego synagogue shooting

Shooting attack at Chabad of Poway claims one life, with 3 others injured. Woman murdered identified as Lori Gilbert Kaye, 60.

Multiple people were injured Saturday in a shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. Poway is approximately 20 miles north of San Diego.

The attack occurred at just prior to 11:30 a.m. local time.

All four of the patients were sent to the Palomar Medical Center.

60-year-old Lori Gilbert Kaye was identified as the woman who was murdered in the shooting attack.

Three other people were injured in the shooting attack. The suspected shooter was apprehended.

The Daily Beast reported that two children were among those wounded in the shooting. Poway Mayor Steve Vaus told CNN that members of the congregation engaged the shooter to prevent further violence, and added that the community was targeted by "someone with hate in their heart."

"I can tell you that it was a hate crime, and that will not stand. This community will come together," he told MSNBC.

Eyewitness reports said one of the injured is the congregation's Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was shot in his hand and lost two of his fingers.

According to the San Diego Sheriff's office, deputies investigated reports of a man with a gun, and a man was detained for questioning in connection with the shooting incident.

"We don't believe there are any other suspects," a spokesperson for San Diego police told The Daily Beast.

According to officials, the suspect is a 19-year-old adult white male from San Diego. Initially, he fled the scene, but later surrendered to police.

Minoo Anvari, a member of the congregation, told NBC 7: "It’s a very important celebration for us. There’s lots of people inside, they’re praying. Everybody was crying and screaming."

She also said her husband was inside during the shooting and told her someone came in and started cursing and shooting.

Israeli Consul in Los Angeles Avner Saban is investigating whether any Israelis were at the scene of the attack.

Jewish Agency Chairman Yitzhak Herzog responded: "The anti-Semitic attack at @Chabadpoway in California is horrifying. We @JewishAgency are closely following events and mourn the loss of life & pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. It's immoral to attack people of any faith at any place of worship. It must be stopped!"

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said, "The words, the demonstrations, and the caricatures turn into shootings against worshipers in synagogues. The disease of anti-Semitism continues to rear its head and claim victims. This is the time for action, for determined war and not for weak and hollow condemnations which allow the forces of hate to reignite dark periods in history."



The Poway attack comes exactly six months after 11 worshipers were killed in a shooting attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue.