San Diego shooter acted alone

San Diego County Sheriff says Josh Earnest was not part of any organized group.

Police investigating Saturday’s fatal shooting attack at a San Diego-area synagogue said on Sunday they believe the gunman, Josh Earnest, acted alone and was not part of any organized group, Reuters reported.

Earnest, 19, has been booked into custody on one count of murder in the first degree and three counts of attempted murder in the first degree, San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore said in a statement.

One woman, 60-year-old Lori Gilbert Kaye, was murdered in the shooting attack on the Chabad of Poway.

Three other people were wounded in the attack, including the synagogue’s spiritual leader, Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein.

According to reports, an anti-Semitic open letter was posted online under Earnest’s name hours before the attack.

NBC News reported that the online post appears near identical to the one Brenton Tarrant left hours before opening fire at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, and that Tarrant and Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers are listed as a direct inspiration in the letter.