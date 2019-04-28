60-year-old Lori Gilbert Kaye is the woman who was murdered in the shooting attack at the Chabad synagogue near San Diego on Saturday.

Three other people were injured in the shooting attack. The suspected shooter was apprehended.

Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Naftali Bennett, this morning commented on the death of Kaye, who sadly succumbed to her wounds sustained in the brutal terror attack on the Chabad synagogue in Poway, California during Saturday morning prayers, on the last day of Passover there.

Minister Bennett labelled Lori a hero of the Jewish people, and noted, "As more details emerge of the abhorrent attack in Poway Chabad in California, in Israel we are waking up to hear of a great tragedy for all the Jewish people.

He stressed, "Lori Gilbert Kaye, of blessed memory, is a Jewish hero, and will be remembered as a hero in Jewish history. She sacrificed her own life, throwing herself in the path of the murderer's bullets to save the life of the Rabbi. But it is clear that such heroism and good deeds are not only characteristic of dear Lori in death, but this is the way she lived her life - at the heart of her community, constantly doing charity and good deeds for those in need. She has been described by those who knew her as an ‘Eshet Chayil’, a ‘Woman of Valour’, and I would add, a true Hero of Israel."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband and daughter, may they find great comfort in Lori's tremendous example and courage."