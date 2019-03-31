Israel opens Gaza crossings despite rocket fire

Israel reopens Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings as part of Hamas-brokered truce, despite firing of 5 rockets overnight.

The Kerem Shalom crossing and the Erez crossing were reopened Sunday morning for the first time since they were closed last Monday after the rocket that destroyed a house in the town of Mishmeret in the Sharon region.

The opening of the crossings is part of the implementation of the Egyptian-brokered ceasefire between Hamas and Israel over the weekend.

The condition for opening the crossings was that during the night Hamas would not operate the "night harassment units" and would refrain from throwing or launching explosive devices over the border fence.

The crossings were opened despite the fact that five rockets were fired by terrorists from the Gaza Strip into Israel. The rockets exploded in open areas in the Eshkol Regional Council. No one was injured and no damage was done.

In response to the shooting, IDF tanks attacked a number of positions of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu referred to Israel's efforts to end the riots on the Gaza border and to stop the rocket fire.

"My directive now at the end of Shabbat is to leave the forces in place. We do not know if this calm will continue. We are prepared for any development," Netanyahu said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

"This is the way we manage things, use force when necessary, and avoid, if possible, unnecessary wars," explained the prime minister.