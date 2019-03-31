This is what the Hamas-Israel agreement includes

New details about the Israel-Hamas agreement have been revealed to Arutz Sheva staff.

The agreement, brokered by Egypt, is intended to end the violent rots held weekly along the Gaza-Israel border and prevent rocket attacks against Israel.

Israel, in return, will at first ease the restrictions on the fishing area and gradually open the Gaza crossings to allow additional goods through.

Later, Israel will agree to allow the Qatari money into Gaza. The funds are intended to improve Gaza's water, sewage, and electricity infrastructure.

It is expected that the agreement - which Deputy Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri emphasized "is not a peace agreement" - will be signed during the coming days.

Israel's Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings are the main routes in and out of Gaza.

Though Israel and Egypt both share borders with Gaza, Egyptian authorities have kept the Rafah crossing virtually sealed since a terrorist attack in the Sinai Peninsula in October 2014, though they have temporarily reopened the crossing several times since that attack, mostly for the passage of humanitarian cases.

Earlier this month, Egypt opened the crossing to allow Gazans to travel to Mecca for the first time since 2014.