Netanyahu: We avoided an unnecessary war

PM Netanyahu says Israel 'ready' for every possibility, hints 'calm' may not continue.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening spoke about the new Israel-Hamas agreement expected to be signed within the coming days.

In a video published on his Facebook page, Netanyahu said, "Now, after Shabbat (the Sabbath - ed.), I told our forces to remain in place."

"We don't know if this calm will continue, and we are ready for every development.

"This is how we manage things: We use force when necessary, and we avoid, if possible, unnecessary wars."

According to reports, the new agreement aims to end the violent rots held each week along the Gaza-Israel border, as well as prevent rocket attacks against Israel.

In exchange, Israel will allow the Qatari funds into Gaza and ease restrictions on both Gaza's fishing area and its border crossings with Israel.

Meanwhile, Deputy Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri emphasized earlier that the agreement "is not a peace agreement" and is unconnected to diplomacy.