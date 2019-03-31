IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

IDF tanks targeted a number of Hamas military posts in the Gaza Strip overnight Saturday.

The attack was in response for several launches that were identified from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory earlier.

Earlier, five rockets were fired by terrorists from Gaza into Israel. The rockets exploded in open areas in the Eshkol Regional Council.

There were no injuries or damages. A siren was activated in the area and residents reported hearing explosions.

Earlier on Saturday night, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke about the new Israel-Hamas agreement expected to be signed within the coming days.

In a video published on his Facebook page, Netanyahu said, "Now, after Shabbat, I told our forces to remain in place. We don't know if this calm will continue, and we are ready for every development.

"This is how we manage things: We use force when necessary, and we avoid, if possible, unnecessary wars," he added.