Pompeo issues veiled jab at Democrats over anti-Semitism

Secretary of State says during visit to Jerusalem: Sadly, we have seen anti-Semitic language even in the great halls of our own capital.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday issued a thinly veiled jab at US Democrats over anti-Semitism, following the controversial comments by Muslim congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) over American support for Israel.

Omar recently came under fire after she suggested on Twitter that Republicans were attacking her at the behest of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

She subsequently issued a half-hearted apology before ultimately deleting the controversial tweets.

Omar later caused another uproar when, at a public event, she appeared to refer to domestic support for Israel as “allegiance to a foreign country”.

Speaking on Wednesday during his meeting in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Pompeo said, "All nations, especially those in the West, must go to the barricades against bigotry."

He noted the "dark wave of anti-Semitism" in Europe and the US.

"Sadly, we in the United States have seen anti-Semitic language even in the great halls of our own capital," he added.

Omar’s controversial remarks led the Democrats in the House of Representatives to work on a new resolution condemning anti-Semitism. However, the resolution was watered down to include condemnation of all forms of bigotry after objections from some Democrats. The watered-down version was ultimately approved by an overwhelming majority.

Following the approval of the resolution, President Donald Trump ripped the Democrats, telling reporters that the Democratic party has become an “anti-Israel” and “anti-Jewish” party.

He later reportedly doubled down on the criticism, telling a closed-door meeting of Republican donors that “the Democrats hate Jewish people.”