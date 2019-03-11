Trump reportedly told donors: The Democrats hate Jewish people

US President reportedly once again criticized Democrats and their attitude towards the Jewish people in a speech to Republican donors.

US President Donald Trump reportedly once again criticized Democrats and their attitude towards the Jewish people in a speech to Republican donors on Friday night.

Axios on Sunday published some remarks made by the president at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The remarks included a reference to the recent anti-Semitism controversies involving Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Trump reportedly told the donors, "The Democrats hate Jewish people."

Trump also said he did not understand how any Jew could vote for a Democrat these days. Trump talked about how much he'd done for Israel, noting his historic decision to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, according to Axios.

Trump also asserted that if he could run to be prime minister of Israel, he'd be at 98% in the polls, according to three sources who were at the gathering.

The comments followed Trump’s remarks earlier on Friday, when he told reporters that the Democratic party has become an “anti-Israel” and “anti-Jewish” party.

Trump’s earlier comments came after the House of Representatives passed a broad resolution that called out bigotry of all kinds without directly condemning Omar over her anti-Semitic remarks.

“Democrats have become an anti-Israel party. They’ve become an anti-Jewish party. I think the vote was a disgrace,” the president told reporters at the White House lawn.

Trump added that most lawmakers would agree that the resolution, which did not mention Omar name, was a disgrace “if you get an honest answer.”

The resolution originally condemned anti-Semitism but was rewritten and its final draft was expanded Thursday afternoon to condemn all forms of bigotry, including white supremacy. Republicans characterized the watering down of the resolution as a ploy to distract from Omar’s remarks which had prompted the resolution in the first place.

Omar recently came under fire after she suggested on Twitter that Republicans were attacking her at the behest of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

She subsequently issued a half-hearted apology before ultimately deleting the controversial tweets.

This week she caused another uproar when, at a public event, she appeared to refer to domestic support for Israel as “allegiance to a foreign country”.

Trump’s initial comments raised the ire of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who fired back at the president in a post on Facebook.

“For the president, who when neo-Nazis marched in Charlottesville in front of a synagogue and said ‘burn it down’ and he said ‘both sides’ are to blame, this is a new divisive low,” wrote Schumer.

“His comments show the president is only interested in playing the politics of division and not in fighting anti-Semitism. Mr. President, you have redefined chutzpah,” he added.