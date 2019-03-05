Democrats work on new resolution after Rep Omar’s latest remarks

Resolution condemning anti-Semitism comes after Ilhan Omar said domestic support for Israel amounts to "allegiance to a foreign country."

The Democratic leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives is working on a new resolution condemning anti-Semitism in the wake of controversial remarks by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who has said that domestic support for Israel amounts to “allegiance to a foreign country.”

A source confirmed to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that the Democratic leadership of the U.S. House of Representatives, including the Speaker, Nancy Pelosi of California, was drafting the resolution.

It is not yet clear whether the resolution will name Omar. Democrats have also claimed Republicans have made offensive comments — most recently Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, who is also reportedly helping to draft the resolution, slammed Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio for using a dollar sign in a tweet to spell the name of Tom Steyer, a billionaire whose father is Jewish.

The Anti-Defamation League called for such a resolution earlier in the day. ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt cited a remark Omar made last week at a Washington bookstore event, as well as past controversies, in a letter to Pelosi.

“In light of these additional anti-Semitic statements by Rep. Omar, we ask that you give the entire Congress an opportunity, through a House resolution, to voice its rejection of her latest slur and make clear that no matter what may divide the 435 members of the House of Representatives, they are united in condemning anti-Semitism,” Greenblatt said.

Also not clear is whether Omar will be censured in any way, or if there will be other consequences. A number of right-wing Jewish groups want Omar removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Democrats joined Republicans last month in a generalized condemnation of anti-Semitism that did not name Omar, who voted for the language.