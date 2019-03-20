Report: Biden told supporters he will run for president

Former US Vice President reportedly asks supporters for help in lining up contributions from major donors.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden reached out to at least a half dozen supporters Tuesday to tell them he intends to run for president and to ask for their help in lining up contributions from major donors so he can quickly raise several million dollars, a person familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

Biden has expressed concern to these people that he wouldn’t be able to raise millions of dollars in online donations immediately the way some other Democratic candidates have, including former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, according to the source.

O’Rourke raised $6.1 million in the 24 hours after his announcement, while Sanders collected $5.9 million in the same period, noted The Wall Street Journal.

Biden wants to announce a large fundraising number after his candidacy is official to better compete in what is often dubbed the “money primary” that kicks off a presidential season.

A spokesman for Biden declined to comment.

Biden has been mulling a run for president in 2020 for quite some time, having told allies he is skeptical that the other Democrats eyeing the White House can defeat President Donald Trump.

He recently claimed he is the “most qualified” person to serve as president, fueling speculation that he might make a 2020 bid for the White House.

In October, when asked at an event in London whether he would be running for president in 2020, Biden sidestepped the question, saying instead that every potential Democratic contender for the 2020 presidential campaign would adopt a "more enlightened foreign policy" than the current president Donald Trump.

Should the former Vice President announce a run for president, he would be joining a crowded Democratic field.

In addition to O’Rourke and Sanders, other candidates who have already announced their intention to challenge Trump include Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Kamala Harris, and Senator Cory Booker.