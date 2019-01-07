Biden in final stages of deciding on presidential run

Former US Vice President reportedly skeptical that other Democrats could defeat Trump in 2020.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden is in the final stages of deciding whether to run for president in 2020, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Biden has told allies he is skeptical that the other Democrats eyeing the White House can defeat President Donald Trump.

The 76-year-old former vice president, who leads the field in initial national and Iowa polls, has not yet told his allies that he has decided to run, the Times said. His allies stressed that Biden’s decision will not be final until he says it for himself, noting that family considerations are central.

However, Biden has indicated that he is leaning toward running and will most likely make a decision within the next two weeks, according to Democrats within and beyond his inner circle who have spoken to him recently.

He recently claimed he is the “most qualified” person to serve as president, fueling speculation that he might make a 2020 bid for the White House.

In October, when asked at an event in London whether he would be running for president in 2020, Biden sidestepped the question, saying instead that every potential Democratic contender for the 2020 presidential campaign would adopt a "more enlightened foreign policy" than the current president Donald Trump.

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who ran in the Democratic primaries ahead of the last presidential elections but lost to Hillary Clinton, has already indicated he is considering another presidential run in 2020.

Last week, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) became the first major Democratic name to jump into the 2020 presidential race, when she announced that she is forming an exploratory committee to run for the White House.

Other figures looking at the race include Rep. Beto O'Rourke (Texas), former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg who registered as a Democrat in October, and Sens. Cory Booker (NJ), Amy Klobuchar (MN), Sherrod Brown (OH), Kamala Harris (CA) and Kirsten Gillibrand (NY).