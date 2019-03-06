IDF to demolish home of terrorist who murdered Israeli teen

Home of Arafat Irfaiya, the terrorist who raped and murdered Israeli teen in Jerusalem, to be demolished, IDF announces.

The Israeli military has notified the family of a Palestinian Arab terrorist suspected of murder of the upcoming demolition of his home in the Hevron district in Judea.

On Wednesday, an IDF spokesperson said that Israel had informed the family of Arafat Irfaiya, who confessed to the murder and rape of Israeli teenager Ori Ansbacher last month, that Irfaiya’s home in the Hevron district would be demolished.

The terrorist’s family is expected to file an appeal against the demolition order.

“Today, March 6th, 2019, the family of the terrorist Arafat Irfaiya was notified of the IDF's intent to demolish the terrorist's residence,” an IDF spokesperson said Wednesday.

“The family of the terrorist was given the option to challenge the IDF's intention.”



The army spokesperson also said that the IDF and Israel Police operated in Shechem [Nablus] and its environs overnight, uncovering illegal weapons in Shechem and several nearby villages.

“IDF troops along with Israeli Police forces conducted searches to locate illegal weapons in the city of Nablus, the village of Qusra and the village of Asira ash-Shamaliya of the Nablus district. The troops seized an M-4 assault rifle, a 'Carlo' rifle, a self-manufactured weapon, a pistol and additional ammunition. The findings were transferred to security forces.”

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Arafat Arafiah charged in court for murder or Ori Ansbacher

Last month, 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher’s body was found in the Ein Yael forest in southern Jerusalem, with signs of violence suggesting she had been murdered.

Shortly thereafter, Israeli security forces apprehended Irfaiya, a 29-year-old terrorist from Hevron.

Irfaiya confessed to the rape and murder of Ansbacher, an act he said was nationalistically motivated. The terrorist reenacted the murder for investigators, saying that after he illegally entered Jerusalem while posing as a Jew, he found Ansbacher writing in her notebook while sitting alone in the forest. When he verified that Ansbacher was Jewish, Irfaiya stabbed her in the chest repeatedly, strangled her, then raped her.

On Sunday, the Jerusalem District Prosecutor’s Office said it was preparing to indict Irfaiya on murder charges by this Thursday.