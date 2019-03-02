'I set out to murder because of the occupation'

Terrorist who murdered Ori Ansbacher worked alone, wore a kipa so he wouldn't be identified as an Arab.

Channel 12's weekend news quoted terrorist Arafat Arafiah, 29, who raped and murdered 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher last month.

Arafiah is expected to be indicted in the coming week for rape and murder.

The investigation, however, shows that Arafiah hardly planned anything - other than to bring a kipa (skullcap) in his pocket.

"I bought the kipa two weeks before [the attack], so that I could enter Israel without them suspecting me and so that they would not know I was in Israel illegally," Arafiah told the investigators. He also worked alone and did not inform anyone of the intentions during the weeks leading up to the attack.

Arabs living in Judea and Samaria must acquire permits before they are allowed entry to pre-1967 Israel on a regular basis to shop, work, or be treated at Israeli hospitals, for example.

"I left my home to murder a Jew, because of the occupation and because of the attitudes towards Arabs at Jerusalem checkpoints," he said.

Arafiah left Hevron hiding a knife in his clothes, and crossed the forest near Ein Yael. The first person he met was Ori Ansbacher, a National Service girl from Teko'a, who was sitting on a rock and writing in a notebook.

"I saw a girl, and told her in Arabic, 'Hi, I'm an Arab.' I saw that she didn't understand me. I told myself - 'I'm going to have her, whether she consents or not,'" he said.

At that point he pulled out a knife, stabbed her three times, and dragged her by her hands 150 meters (164 yards) away. Ori tried to fight and even yelled, but other than the two of them, there was no one around. He stabbed her another few times, gagged her with the scarf she was wearing, and after he bound her hands with a belt he raped her and escaped the scene - but not before he took her mobile phone, pulled out the SIM card, and threw it under a rock.

At that point, Arafiah returned to Bethlehem in a taxi which took him to the Ramallah-area Al-Bireh. Nothing about his escape route was planned: After he hid the knife, which was later found among bags of cement near the mosque he was hiding in, he was found by Israeli counter-terrorism officers.