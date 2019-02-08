Identity revealed of Jerusalem teen found brutally murdered

Israeli teen found brutally murdered in Jerusalem forest identified as resident of Tekoa.

The 19-year-old victim found brutally murdered in a Jerusalem forest Thursday night has been identified as Ori Ansbacher.

Ansbacher, whose family lives in Tekoa, had been residing in Jerusalem in an apartment she rented with several friends. She was serving in a civilian national service program in place of military service.

The Tekoa native was found in the Ein Yael forest near the Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem Thursday night, after she had been declared missing at 11:00 a.m. that morning. Her remains were found stripped naked, with signs of extreme violence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ansbacher will be laid to rest at 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Tekoa cemetery.

Investigators and security officials swarmed the site Friday morning where Ansbacher’s remains had been discovered.

While several Palestinian Arab suspects had been detained for questioning, they were quickly freed.

Police say they are investigating all possible directions in the case, including both criminal and terrorist motives.