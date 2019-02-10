Terrorist reenacts murder of Jewish teenager

Suspect in murder of Ori Ansbacher carried out reenactment of murder for investigators at Ein Yael. Remand hearing for suspect tomorrow.

The terrorist suspected of murdering 19-year-old Jewish teenager Ori Ansbacher on Thursday at Ein Yael near the Jerusalem zoo, this morning reenacted the murder for investigators at the scene.



At the same time, IDF forces this morning surveyed the suspect’s home in Hevron for the purpose of examining the possibility of demolishing it.



The interrogation of the terrorist in the Shin Bet revealed that on Thursday morning the suspect, Arafat Arfaya of Hevron, left his home in Hevron with a knife and made his way toward the village of Beit Jala.



He walked toward the forest, where he noticed Ori, attacking and murdering her.

The rest of the details of the investigation are under gag order.

Tomorrow, the suspect is to be brought for a remand hearing.