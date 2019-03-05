IDF strikes Hamas military compound

In response to explosive balloons sent from Gaza, IDF fighter planes and aircraft attack military compound belonging to Hamas.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Tuesday evening that IDF fighter planes and aircraft attacked a number of terrorist targets in a military compound belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip.

The attack was carried out in response to the explosive balloons that were sent from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.

“The IDF views any attempt to harm Israeli civilians with great severity and will continue to operate with determination against these attacks.”

“The Hamas terror organization is held accountable for all events transpiring in the Gaza Strip and emanating from it,” said the IDF statement.

On Saturday night, an IDF aircraft attacked a Hamas position in southern Gaza, in response to the sending of balloons carrying an explosive device into Israeli territory.

Last Wednesday, a balloon to which an explosive device was attached was sent from Gaza toward a home in the Eshkol Regional Council. The device exploded near the door of a residence in a community in the Eshkol Regional Council.

There were no injuries but extensive damage was caused to the building and the belongings inside it.

In response, IAF airplanes and helicopters attacked a number of terrorist targets in a military compound belonging to Hamas in central Gaza.