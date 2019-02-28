IDF attacks Hamas military compound

IAF airplanes and helicopters strike Hamas military compound in central Gaza following balloon bomb attack on Gaza envelope.

IAF airplanes and helicopters attacked a number of terrorist targets in a military compound belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday evening, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

The attack was carried out in response to the attack on a home in a community in the Gaza envelope by a balloon bomb that exploded in the air.

“The IDF views any attempt to hurt Israeli civilians severely and will continue to operate against these attacks,” said the IDF Spokespersons’ Unit.

“The Hamas terror organization bears responsibility for all activities in the Gaza Strip and from it and for the consequences of terror activities emanating from the Gaza Strip,” it added.

Earlier, an explosive device attached to a balloon exploded near the door of a residence in a community in the Eshkol Regional Council.

There were no injuries but extensive damage was caused to the building and the belongings inside it.