An explosive device attached to a balloon and sent by terrorists from the Gaza Strip exploded Wednesday evening near the door of a residence in a community in the Eshkol Regional Council.



There were no casualties but extensive damage was caused to the building and the belongings inside it.



Security forces arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.



The Eshkol Council said that for now there is no change in the guidelines for residents, but that they must be alert to any development.



Gadi Yarkoni, head of the Eshkol Regional Council, said that "Incendiary and explosive balloons are terrorism for all intents and purposes and tonight we are dealing with an escalation of this terror."

“Eshkol residents showed wonderful stamina, and we enabled the decision-makers and army to exhaust the ways of dealing with the eradication of the terror in our community. We will not reconcile with this reality, and we expect an immediate solution that will ensure quiet for the long run.”