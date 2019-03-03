IDF strikes Hamas position following balloon attack

IDF aircraft attacks Hamas position in southern Gaza in response to the sending of balloons carrying an explosive device into Israel.

An IDF aircraft attacked a Hamas position in southern Gaza on Saturday night, in response to the sending of balloons carrying an explosive device into Israeli territory earlier, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced.

There were no damages or injuries in the balloon attack.

On Wednesday, a balloon to which an explosive device was attached was sent from Gaza toward a home in the Eshkol Regional Council. The device exploded near the door of a residence in a community in the Eshkol Regional Council.

There were no injuries but extensive damage was caused to the building and the belongings inside it.

In response, IAF airplanes and helicopters attacked a number of terrorist targets in a military compound belonging to Hamas in central Gaza.

On Thursday, another incident occurred in which two suspects were arrested near the security fence in southern Gaza. The two men did not carry weapons and were transferred to security forces for interrogation.

On Friday, the so-called weekly “March of the Return” border protests continued, as some 8,000 rioters gathered in several locations along the border fence, throwing rocks, burning tires and throwing grenades and explosive devices at the fence, IDF soldiers and a military vehicle.

There were no injuries or damages. The soldiers used riot dispersal and opened fire in accordance with the rules of engagement.