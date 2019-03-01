Some 8,000 Gazans riot along border

Some 8,000 rioters gathered in several locations along the border fence in Gaza on Friday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The rioters threw rocks, burned tires and threw grenades and explosive devices at the fence, IDF soldiers and a military vehicle.

There were no injuries or damages. The soldiers used riot dispersal and opened fire in accordance with the rules of engagement.

The Hamas-run “health ministry” said that a dozen Palestinian Arabs were wounded during the protest.

A statement reported "12 injuries by the Israeli occupation forces with live ammunition," without elaborating.

The so-called “March of the Return” protests along the Gaza border have been going on for nearly a year, since March 30, 2018.

The border riots in the past included Gazans attempting to infiltrate into Israel, as well as using kites and balloons with explosives attached in order to set fire to Israeli property.

Hamas openly admitted that most of the Gazans who have been killed in the border riots were members of the group.

Nevertheless, on Thursday a UN probe said IDF soldiers may have committed crimes against humanity in their response to Gaza unrest.

Israel rejected the findings of the UN probe, calling it "hostile, deceitful and biased."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu condemned the report as well, saying, "Israel rejects outright the report of the UN Human Rights Council. The council sets new records of hypocrisy and lies, out of obsessive hatred of Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East.”

Hamas, however, said the report “indicates beyond any doubt that the Israeli occupation has committed clear war crimes against the Palestinians who came out to protest peacefully to demand the right of return and lift the siege.”

