Cruz: The incitement and atrocities must end

US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack in the Barkan Industrial Zone in which two Israelis were murdered.

“Last month a Palestinian terrorist murdered Ari Fuld, an American-Israeli. Palestinian leaders said the terrorist became eligible for salaries and benefits, a reward and incentive. Today a terrorist murdered two Israelis—the incitement and atrocities must end,” tweeted Cruz.

Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, 28, from Rosh Ha'ayin, and Ziv Hajbi, 35, of Rishon LeZion, were the victims of the attack which took place on Sunday morning.

The attack took place shortly after 7:30 a.m. The terrorist Ashraf Na'alwa, a resident of the village of Shweika, arrived at a factory belonging to the Alon group in the Barkan Industrial Zone, where he had worked for the past seven months.

The terrorist climbed the stairs to the offices on the second floor, opened fire and murdered Levengrond-Yehezkel and Hajbi. He also wounded another worker who was hospitalized in moderate condition at the Beilinson Hospital.

Na'alwa then fled the scene. IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) forces continue to hunt for him. IDF soldiers arrived at the terrorist's home, mapped the building and carried out interrogations and arrests of suspected terrorists.