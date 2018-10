Woman murdered in Barkan terror attack identified as Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, 28, from Rosh Ha'ayin. Other victim's name not yet cleared.

Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, 28, from Rosh Ha'ayin, is the Israeli who was killed in the terrorist attack this morning in the Barkan industrial zone.

She left behind a husband and two-year-old baby.



The name of the other man who was murdered in the attack at the Barkan recycling plant was not yet released.

A 58-year-old woman who was moderately wounded is hospitalized at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.