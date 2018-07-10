Barkan shooting attack

IDF soldiers arrived at the house of the terrorist in the village of Shweika, mapped the building and carried out interrogations and arrests

IDF forces and the Shin Bet security service arrested relatives of Ashraf Walid Suleiman Na'alwa, the terrorist who murdered Kim Levengrond Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi and wounded another civilian in a shooting in the Barkan industrial zone Sunday.

The IDF stated: "At this time, IDF and ISA forces continue to pursue the assailant Ashraf Waleed Suliman Na’alwa, who murdered Kim Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi and injured an additional civilian during today's shooting attack in the industrial area of Barkan. "



"IDF troops arrived at the house of the assailant, located in the village of Shuweika, north of Tulkarm, and surveyed the residence. In addition, the troops apprehended and questioned Palestinians suspected of assisting the terrorist. Simultaneously, security forces are searching the area.



"IDF and ISA forces will continue to operate in order to apprehend the assailant and ensure the safety of the civilians in the area, while increasing the intelligence and operational efforts."





