Two critically wounded in Samaria shooting

3 wounded, 2 critically and 1 seriously, in shooting at industrial park in Samaria. Shooter has escaped, forces searching the area.

Three people were wounded Sunday morning in a shooting incident in the Barkan Industrial Park in Samaria.

Initial details found that the shooter, apparently a PA resident of Qalqilya who works at the park, entered a factory in the park, ascended to one of the upper floors and began shooting. A man and woman in their 30s were critically wounded, while a 54 year old woman was seriously wounded and evacuated to Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikvah by Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical responders.

The hospital later announced that the condition of the evacuated woman, who suffered from a stomach wound, was classified as moderate and that her life was not in danger. She was hospitalized for further treatment.

The shooter has escaped. Security forces are searching the area for the suspect.

At the moment, it is not clear whether this was a terrorist attack or a criminal incident.

MDA medics David Baruchi and Neria Tekoa described the scene. "When we arrived at the scene, we saw 3 wounded from shooting, 2 of them - a man an woman in their 30s - were unconscious with shooting wounds on their bodies, and a woman of about 54 was fully conscious with shooting wounds on her upper body."

"We gave them medical treatment and evacuated the 54 year old, in serious and stable condition, to the hospital."