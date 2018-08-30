Israeli killed while on honeymoon in Thailand

25-year-old Israeli man killed in traffic accident in northern Thailand. Officials working to have body transferred back to Israel.

A 25-year old Israeli man was killed in a traffic accident in the town of Pai in northern Thailand.

The man was apparently on his honeymoon when he was killed.

Circumstances of the incident are still unclear. The Israeli consulate in Bangkok, ZAKA, and Chabad emissaries in Thailand are working to have the body transferred to Israel.

The tragedy follows a string of incidents in recent months in which Israelis have been killed while traveling abroad.

In July, a man was killed and his wife was seriously injured in a zip-lining accident in Honduras. The Israeli couple was also on their honeymoon at the time.

A week before that, an Israeli citizen was killed in a traffic accident when his motorcycle collided with a bus in the Kullu district of the state of Himachal Pradesh in India.

A week prior, a 19-year-old Israeli youth was killed in a motorcycle accident in Zanzibar, off the eastern coast of Africa.