A honeymoon disaster

Israeli dies after suffering severe injuries during accident in Honduras.

An Israeli man was killed and a woman severely injured in a zip-lining accident in Honduras.

The Israelis are a newlywed couple, ages 28 and 29, visiting Honduras on their honeymoon.

According to Israel's Foreign Ministry, "the Israeli Embassy in Guatemala and the Department for Israelis Abroad are working to bring the body of the male victim home for burial, and are following the injured woman's situation closely."

Last week, an Israeli citizen was killed in a traffic accident when his motorcycle collided with a bus in the Kullu district of the state of Himachal Pradesh in India.

A week prior, a 19-year-old Israeli youth was killed in a motorcycle accident in Zanzibar, off the eastern coast of Africa.