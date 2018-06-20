Tragedy in Zanzibar

19-year-old Israeli killed in motorcycle accident in Zanzibar. Israeli consulate working to have body transferred back to Israel.

A 19-year-old Israeli youth was killed this morning in a motorcycle accident in Zanzibar, off the eastern coast of Africa.

The youth’s family has been notified.

According to Yediot Aharonot, the youth, a resident of Netanya, had been travelling with three friends, and had rented two motorcycles between them. While riding a motorcycle with one of the friends, a truck began driving dangerously close to them. His friend managed to jump off the motorcycle in time, but the youth was fatally injured. His death was later confirmed at a local hospital.

The foreign ministry said that the Israeli consul in Nairobi, Michael Buzgalou, and the Department for Israelis Abroad in the Consular Affairs division of the foreign ministry, are working to have the body transferred back to Israel.

The accident comes two weeks after 36-year-old Adva Ben Dahan of Givatayim was killed in a car accident in northern India. Four other Israelis were also injured in the accident.

According to local reports cited by Maariv, a private vehicle of tourists, including Israelis, had been travelling in the mountainous Indian state of Himachal Pradesh when it drove off the road for an unknown reason and fell into an adjacent valley.