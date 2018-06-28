Israeli killed in India car accident

29-year-old Israeli man killed when his motorcycle collides with a truck in India.

A 29-year-old Israeli was killed in a traffic accident in India Thursday.

The man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a bus in the Kullu district of the state of Himachal Pradesh.

His family has been notified of his death.

The Israeli Consul in New Delhi and the Foreign Ministry's Department for Israelis Abroad are arranging the transfer of his body back to Israel.

Last week, a 19-year-old Israeli youth was killed in a motorcycle accident in Zanzibar, off the eastern coast of Africa.