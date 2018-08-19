PA report: Israel to close Erez crossing

PA media report Israel will close the Erez crossing to Gaza. Israel has not confirmed the reports.

Palestinian Arab media reported on Saturday night that Israel had unexpectedly announced that it would close the Erez crossing between Israel and Gaza on Sunday, except for humanitarian cases.

The reason for the move is unclear. Israel has not yet confirmed the reports.

On Wednesday, the IDF announced that Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman had decided to reopen the Kerem Shalom crossing with Gaza after it had been closed for several weeks due to the ongoing balloon and kite terrorism.

Liberman has conditioned the opening of the crossing on the calm from Gaza continuing. However, on Friday the violent rioting along the Gaza-Israel border resumed.