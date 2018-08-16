Liberman tries to explain

After his gestures to Hamas, Defense Minister insists there is no agreement with the terrorist organization.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Wednesday evening his security policy vis-à-vis Gaza and responded to critics on the right who claim he has surrendered to Hamas.

"There is no agreement with Hamas," Liberman told Hadashot TV. "I am trying to drive a wedge between the residents of Gaza and Hamas."

"My message is important and it has reached its destination," he continued. "If there is security and quiet, you will gain and if there is terror, you will lose. Right now, what is important is to talk directly to the residents of Gaza and they must bring down the Hamas regime. It has been quiet recently because we completely demolished a building belonging to the Gaza internal security ministry.

The Defense Minister responded to the criticism against him by Education Minister Naftali Bennett following his gestures to Hamas.

"My colleagues criticize me, so it's a sign that I am strong and doing the right thing. If I were weak they would ignore me," Liberman asserted. "I lead a clear policy. We will not bring down Hamas with soldiers and by sacrificing our forces. We have to bring the people of Gaza to the realization that it is in their hands to topple the Hamas regime."

Liberman also responded to the criticism against the candidacy of Yair Golan to the position of IDF Chief of Staff and said, “We must remember that he served for 36 years in the IDF, was wounded and led soldiers in Lebanon and in Operation Defensive Shield. He did something wrong and made outrageous comments and apologized for them.”

"I met all the former chiefs of staff and defense ministers who said that out of the four candidates, every one of them deserves the job, and I am happy that this is the situation - that was everyone's position," the Defense Minister said.

The interview came hours after Liberman decided to re-open the Kerem Shalom crossing to Gaza.

Subsequent reports said he intends to increase the supply of fuel to Gaza as part of his gestures to the Hamas terrorist organization.