Official: Kerem Shalom crossing to reopen

Liberman decides to reopen Kerem Shalom crossing following several days of quiet along the Gaza border.

The IDF announced on Wednesday morning that, following the decision of Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, in consultation with Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, the Kerem Shalom crossing will be re-opened this morning for full activity.

As well, the designated fishing zone off the Gaza Strip will be expanded to nine nautical miles.

On Tuesday, Liberman held an assessment with the Chief of Staff and other security officials in which it was decided that if the quiet on the Gaza border continues until Wednesday morning, the Kerem Shalom crossing will be reopened.

Liberman clarified at the conclusion of the discussion that the opening of the Kerem Shalom crossing after three days of quiet was intended to signal to the Gazan population that maintaining quiet is in the interest of the residents of Gaza.

Two weeks ago, Liberman ordered that fuel and gas be banned from entering Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing. The decision was made in light of the continued launching of firebombs from Gaza.