Thousands riot along Gaza border

IDF says thousands of Arabs rioted along the security fence with Gaza, hurling firebombs and IEDs. No injuries reported.

Thousands of Palestinian Arabs rioted on Friday along the security fence with Gaza, hurling several firebombs and IEDs. No injuries to IDF soldiers were reported.

In addition, several suspects crossed into Israel and then immediately retreated to the Gaza Strip.

IDF troops responded with riot dispersal means and fired according to standard operating procedures, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza claimed that two Palestinian Arabs had been shot dead while taking part in protests along the Gaza.

It said that both men were shot in the head, according to the AFP.

The violent riots along the Gaza border have been ongoing since March 30. In addition to attempting to infiltrate into Israel, the Arab rioters have been using kites and balloons with explosives attached in order to set fire to Israeli property.

The protests have been openly encouraged by Gaza’s Hamas terrorist rulers.

