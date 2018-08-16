MK Yogev: You don't make agreements with untamed vipers

MK Moti Yogev says diplomatic agreements are always better than war, but sooner or later Israel will need to retake Gaza.

MK Moti Yogev (Jewish Home), who also serves as a member of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committe, responded on Thursday to recent reports regarding the proposed Israel-Hamas agreement.

"Assuming that the goal is Israel's security, an agreement with Hamas has two sides," Yogev said. "The first side is whether security is reached via diplomatic efforts, and not via a war which costs in lives. That's always a better reality."

"The other side is that you don't make agreements with untamed Eurasian vipers, since the moment they're allowed to - they'll bite.

"We cannot avoid defeating Hamas, either sooner or later, and returning to and ruling over Gaza. [Such rule] would be security and humanitarian."

The Egyptian-brokered deal peace agreement, reported to be "virtually done," is expected to include improvement in the humanitarian conditions in Gaza, as well as the construction of a seaport in the Egyptian city of Ismailia and an airport in Sinai.

Though reports have said the deal is a five-year agreement, a Thursday report said it would only include a one-year ceasefire.