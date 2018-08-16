Report: Israel-Hamas agreement to include sea route to Cyprus

Israel-Hamas agreement will include sea route to Cyprus, and Qatar will pay Hamas' salaries, report says.

The Israel-Hamas peace deal is expected to include the opening of a sea route between Gaza and Cyprus, Lebanon's Al Mayadeen reported Thursday.

According to the report, the route would be under Israeli security.

The deal includes a one-year ceasefire, Al Mayadeen said.

Arab sources also told Al Mayadeen that Qatar will pay for Gaza's electricity, and the money will be transferred via Israel. Qatar will also take financial responsibility for paying the Hamas government's salaries.

On Tuesday, a senior Israeli official involved in the details of the contacts for a five-year agreement for calm in Gaza has told the Los Angeles Times that the agreement with Hamas is "virtually done."

The Egyptian-brokered deal between Israel and Hamas is expected to include improvement in the humanitarian conditions in Gaza, as well as the construction of a seaport in the Egyptian city of Ismailia and an airport in Sinai.