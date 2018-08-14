Israeli official: Agreement with Hamas is almost ready

A senior Israeli official involved in the details of the contacts for a five-year agreement for calm in Gaza has told the Los Angeles Times that the agreement with Hamas is "virtually done."

The Egyptian-brokered deal between Israel and Hamas is expected to include improvement in the humanitarian conditions in Gaza, as well as the construction of a seaport in the Egyptian city of Ismailia and an airport in Sinai.

The first stage of the deal will include a cessation of the violent riots on the Gaza border, as well as the incendiary kites and balloons sent into Israel by Gaza terrorists. In exchange, Israel will reopen the Kerem Shalom crossing, and Egypt will open the Rafah crossing, which until now has nearly always remained closed.

In the second stage, Israel would allow unrestricted import and export into and out of Gaza, and increase the amount of Israeli electricity given to Gaza. The third stage would include an airport, seaport, and the construction of a power station in Sinai.

Hamas has clarified that any deal it signs with Israel requires the support of the Palestinian Authority and other factions.