Report: Deal with Hamas to include port - in Egypt

New plan would include airport and seaport - and a complete cessation of Gaza violence. Will it work?

A Hamas delegation returned on Thursday to Gaza in order to discuss an Egyptian-brokered peace plan with Israel.

The proposed plan would include improvement in the humanitarian conditions in Gaza, as well as the construction of a seaport in the Egyptian city of Ismailia and an airport in Sinai, Maariv and Lebanon's Al Akhbar reported.

According to Al Akhbar, Israel will discuss the proposal within the coming week.

Detailing the plan, Maariv explained that the first stage of the five-year plan will include a cessation of the violent riots on the Gaza border, as well as the incendiary kites and balloons sent into Israel by Gaza terrorists. In exchange, Israel will reopen the Kerem Shalom crossing, and Egypt will open the Rafah crossing, which until now has nearly always remained closed.

The second stage will include an improvement in the situation in Gaza, as well as a complete opening of the blockade around it. During this stage, Israel would also allow import and export of everything into and out of Gaza and increase the amount of Israeli electricity given to Gaza.

The third stage would include the United Nations executing humanitarian projects it previously promised, including an airport, seaport, general rehabilitation of Gaza, and the construction of a power station in Sinai

Hamas will declare its agreement to or rejection of the agreement by the end of the week, Maariv noted.

If the agreement is implemented, discussions regarding prisoners swaps would begin in two months. Hamas, however, has stated that it will not release the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014, or two Israelis believed to be alive and in Hamas captivity, unless Israel releases convicted terrorist murderers who were freed in a 2011 prisoner swap and re-arrested for continued involvement in terror and murder.