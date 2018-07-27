Greenblatt: When will Abbas condemn the violence?

Jason Greenblatt, U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Representative for International Negotiations, on Thursday night condemned the terrorist stabbing attack in Adam and called on the leaders of the Palestinian Authority to condemn the violence.

“Yet another barbaric attack tonight. When will President Abbas and Palestinian leaders condemn the violence? Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families tonight,” he tweeted.

A 31-year-old Jew was murdered in the attack on Thursday evening. Two other people suffered moderate and light injuries in the attack. The terrorist was eliminated at the scene.

The 17-year-old terrorist who carried out the stabbing attack was a resident of the Palestinian Arab village of Kobar, the same village from which came the terrorist who carried out the massacre in Neve Tzuf last year and murdered three members of the Salomon family.

Hamas welcomed the stabbing attack, saying it was “a natural response to Israel's crimes and the continuation of the intifada."