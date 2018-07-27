Hamas praises stabbing attack in Adam

Hamas on Thursday evening welcomed the stabbing attack in the town of Adam in the Binyamin region in which three people were injured.

The terrorist group said it "welcomes the heroic action. This is a natural response to Israel's crimes and the continuation of the intifada."

Three people were wounded in the stabbing attack. At least two of the victims are in serious condition, and one is in critical condition.

The IDF announced that the 17-year-old terrorist who carried out the stabbing attack was a resident of the Palestinian Arab village of Kobar, the same village from which came the terrorist who carried out the massacre in Neve Tzuf and murdered three members of the Salomon family last year.

According to an initial investigation, the terrorist was able to jump over the security fence of the town and then stabbed the first two people he encountered.

A civilian who passed by and who noticed what was happening pulled out his personal weapon and shot the terrorist to death. Prior to that, a confrontation developed between the two in which the civilian was lightly injured.