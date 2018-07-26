3 wounded in stabbing attack near Jerusalem

Terrorists wounds 3, 2 seriously, in town of Adam, near the capital, 1 in critical condition. Stabber reportedly 16 years old.

Three people were wounded after a terrorist stabbing attack in the town of Adam in Binyamin, near Jerusalem. At least two of the victims were seriously wounded, and one is in critical condition.

The victims were given first aid and evacuated to Hadassah Medical Center on Mt. Scopus, Jerusalem Magen David Adom (MDA) reported.

The terrorist was 16-years-old, according to a report by Israel Radio. The IDF confirmed that the attacker was killed by armed residents who responded to the attack.

United Hatzalah reported that paramedics treated three people at the scene. It is unknown whether one of the people treated was the terrorist. One of the victims was a 50-year-old male who was unconscious in critical condition with stab wounds to his upper body. Another 30 year old male is being treated in severe condition. The third person was lightly wounded.

MDA paramedic Orel Assulin said: "When we arrived at the scene there was a commotion, 2 men were lying on the road in severe condition with stab wounds to their upper bodies. We provided life saving treatment including bringing the bleeding under control and they were quickly evacuated to Hadassah Mt. Scopus. During the evacuation one of the injured's condition deteriorated and we performed CPR. An additional 50 year old was treated and evacuated in light condition together with a woman suffering from stress symptoms."

Initial reports suggest that the terrorist infiltrated the town and broke into a house where he stabbed the occupants.

The residents were asked to remain in their homes until the security forces finish their search of the area to determine whether there are other terrorists.

The attack comes almost exactly one year after the massacre of the Salomon family in nearby Neve Tzuf.





