Terrorist came from same town as murderer of Salomon family

IDF publishes additional details about the stabbing attack in Adam: The terrorist jumped over fence and stabbed the first two people he saw.

The IDF announced on Thursday evening that the 17-year-old terrorist who carried out the stabbing attack in the town of Adam was a resident of the Palestinian Arab village of Kobar, the same village from which came the terrorist who carried out the massacre in Neve Tzuf and murdered three members of the Salomon family.

According to an initial investigation, the terrorist was able to jump over the security fence of the town and then stabbed the first two people he encountered.

A civilian who passed by and who noticed what was happening pulled out his personal weapon and shot the terrorist to death. Prior to that, a confrontation developed between the two in which the civilian was lightly injured.

The IDF Spokesperson said that the terrorist arrived with only a knife, without additional equipment or documents, and that the possibility that he had left a will beforehand on social media is being looked into.

In the wake of the attack, the IDF decided to reinforce troops in the Central Command with two battalions.