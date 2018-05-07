Austrian Chancellor denounces calls for Israel's destruction

Austrian Chancellor says during meeting with Iranian President that calling for Israel’s destruction is “absolutely unacceptable”.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Wednesday said during a meeting in Vienna with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that calling for Israel’s destruction is “absolutely unacceptable”.

In what appeared to be directed at Iran’s continuous call for Israel’s destruction, Kurz reiterated his commitment to the security of the Jewish State, reported i24news.

“The concerns of Israel have to be taken seriously. Austria is unconditionally committed to the security of Israel and its citizens,” Kurz said during the meeting, echoing his speech from last month when he visited Israel.

“During this memorial year we are particularly aware of our historic responsibility. We strongly condemn all forms of anti-Semitism as well as any form of downplaying or denial of the Holocaust,” Kurz added.

Iranian leaders have continuously called for Israel’s destruction, including Rouhani who has been touted by some as a “moderate” president.

Last month, Rouhani said that Israel “can never feel safe” because it is “oppressing the Palestinian nation”.

Rouhani has in the past called Israel “illegitimate” and lamented that the crisis in Syria has made it difficult for Iran to focus on harming Israel.

Shortly after being elected in 2013, Rouhani called Israel an "old wound" that "should be removed". Iranian media later claimed that Rouhani’s remarks were distorted.

The Iranian president, of course, is not alone. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, continuously attacks Israel as well.

Last month, Khamenei launched a Twitter tirade against Israel, saying that “the Zionist regime will perish in the not-so-far future.”

Earlier that month he called Israel “a malignant cancerous tumor in the West Asian region that has to be removed and eradicated”.

Khamenei also attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu recently and branded him a “child killer”.

Rouhani was in Vienna on Wednesday in an attempt to save the 2015 nuclear deal after the United States withdrew from it.