PM vows that Israel will prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, says Tehran pursuing expanded uranium enrichment to destroy Israel.

Iran is looking to expand its uranium enrichment program as part of a larger plan to obtain nuclear weapons and destroy Israel, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday, adding that Israel would prevent Tehran from achieving a nuclear arms capacity.

In a video message released Tuesday afternoon, Netanyahu referenced recent threats by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against Israel. The Iranian leader also described the Jewish state as a “tumor”.

Netanyahu linked Iran’s recent threats with Tehran’s plans, announced on Monday, that it intends to expand its enrichment of uranium.

“Two days ago, the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, announced his intentions to annihilate Israel,” said Netanyahu. “Yesterday, he explained how he would do so, with the unrestricted enrichment of uranium in order to build an arsenal of nuclear weapons.”

“We’re not surprised,” continued Netanyahu, vowing that Israel “won’t let Iran get nuclear weapons.”

Netanyahu is currently visiting Europe for a series of meetings regarding Iranian aggression in the region, and Iran’s nuclear program.

The Prime Minister met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday before heading to France to meet with President Emmanuel Macron. On Wednesday, Netanyahu is slated to fly to Britain to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May and foreign affairs chief Boris Johnson.

Just before he departed for Europe on Monday, Netanyahu told reporters he planned to lobby European leaders to apply greater pressure on Tehran regarding its nuclear program, as well as its recent attacks on Israel from Syria and via proxies, like the Hamas terror organization in Gaza.

“I’m going to meet with three European leaders, and I’m going to raise two issues with them: Iran and Iran.”

Netanyahu said he would raise “the need to continue the pressure on Iran against its nuclear program. I believe that we need to strengthen this pressure.”

“It is possible that we won’t be in full agreement in this matter right now, but I think that in the long-term, an understanding can be worked out.”