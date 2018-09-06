Rouhani: Israel can never feel safe

Iranian President says Israel “can never feel safe” because it is “oppressing the Palestinian nation”.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Friday said that Israel “can never feel safe” because it is “oppressing the Palestinian nation”.

Rouhani made the comments in a conversation with reporters before leaving for China to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

“Israel can never feel that it is located in a secure place,” he said, according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

“Israel should be aware that it is always the occupier of the homeland of others and will remain always a tyrant,” added Rouhani, who said that “the great nation of Palestine” will never give up its right of abode.

The Iranian president pointed to the Friday demonstrations marking Al-Quds Day and said that high turnout for these anti-Israeli rallies proves the solidarity of the Iranian nation and other Muslims with Palestinians.

Al-Quds Day is an annual event created by Iran's first Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khomenei. During Al-Quds Day, rallies are held around the world and are used to incite against Israelis and Jews.

On Thursday, ahead of the Al-Quds Day rallies, Rouhani called on all Iranians to turn out for mass protests and send a message “to the usurper Zionist Regime [Israel] that they have not forgotten the Palestinian land and the Holy Quds and the freedom of the Holy Quds is still the holy cause of the Iranian people and all Muslims."

Rouhani has in the past called Israel “illegitimate” and lamented that the crisis in Syria has made it difficult for Iran to focus on harming Israel.

Shortly after being elected in 2013, Rouhani called Israel an "old wound" that "should be removed". Iranian media later claimed that Rouhani’s remarks were distorted.

