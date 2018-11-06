Khamenei: Netanyahu a 'child killer' who plays the victim

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and branded him a “child killer”.

Speaking at a meeting with a group of university professors and academics in Tehran, Khamenei said the fate of “Palestine” must be determined by Palestinians, including Muslims, Jews and Christians who originally lived in the historical land of “Palestine”.

“Today, democracy is a modern method, which is accepted by the entire world. We said that to determine the fate of the historical country of Palestine, they must refer to the people of Palestine and this proposal has been registered at the United Nations as the Islamic Republic’s opinion,” Khamenei said, as quoted by Press TV.

Referring to Netanyahu’s visit to Europe last week in which he warned against Iran’s aggression in the region, Khamenei said, “Then that oppressor [and] wicked … child killer goes [to other countries and] plays the victim that Iran wants to do away with several millions of our population.”

“That European audience also listens to him, shakes his head and does not say that it is you [Israelis] who are currently committing these crimes in Gaza and Al-Quds,” claimed the Supreme Leader.

“At the present time, we are one country in the world, which has the highest number of enemies among arrogant governments and worthless powers and also have the highest number of supporters among the masses in many countries,” he continued, according to Press TV.

Khamenei continues to verbally attack Israel. Just last week, he called Israel “a malignant cancerous tumor in the West Asian region that has to be removed and eradicated”.

The Supreme Leader has several times in the past referred to the Jewish state as a “cancer” and threatened to "annihilate" the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa.